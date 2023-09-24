September 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 24.

DATES

Machine Builders Day is marked in Kazakhstan on the last Sunday of September. It was proclaimed on October 31, 2017 by the prime minister within the decree “On approval of holidays in the Republic of Kazakhstan.” This day is also marked in Belarus, Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

Labour Day is also celebrated in Kazakhstan on the last Sunday of September. This holiday was proclaimed by President of Kazakhstan in November 2013 to revive the tradition of respect to working professions and recognition of importance of early work.

EVENTS

1934 - The Uyghur Musical Comedy Theatre is established in Kazakhstan

1991 –The Presidium of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR adopts the first official document – the Resolution on the Commission’s conclusions and findings on the final evaluation of the circumstances of 17-18 December 1986 events in Alma-Ata, which defies the nationalistic nature of the youth rally as well as its illegal nature.

1996 – The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty is announced open for signing. Kazakhstan signed the document on September 30, 1996, and ratified it December 14, 2001.

2005 – Monument to the victims of political repressions is unveiled in Petropavlovsk, northernmost city of Kazakhstan. The author of the project is Honored Worker of Art Khassen Abayev.

2010 – Famous Kazakh poet and prominent public figure Olzhas Suleimenov becomes a screenwriter and producer of Zhangir historical drama. The new project is a historical drama about 1825 December events, at the epicenter of which was the Kazakh Khan Zhangir . Filming took place in St. Petersburg., Kazakh, Russian, French and Finnish filmmakers were involved in the film shooting. The budget of the film made 8-9 million dollars.

2011 - Film “Before the Storm” (Japan-Kazakhstan) by the Kazakh director Yerlan Nurmukhambetov and Japanese director Sano Shinju was recognized as the best film of the VII Eurasia International Film Festival.

2013 – Scholars from the Suleimenov Institute of Oriental Studies bring around 40 copies of old manuscripts dating back to the 11-18th centuries related to the history of Kazakhstan from Iran and India. The documents were discovered by the Kazakhstani scholars during their expeditions to the museums of Iran and India under the project «People in Flow of History».

2019 – Kazakhstani chess player Zhanssaya Abdumalik signes a contract with the world-famous Baden-Baden super club.

2020 – A ceremony of opening a park and memorial plaque in honour of great Kazakh thinker and poet Abai takes place in Türkiye.

2020 –Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN Kairat Umarov signs the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights aiming at the abolition of death penalty.

2020 – Cultural and Educational Hall named after Abai opens its doors in Abu-Dhabi.

2021 - Monument to Abu Abdullah Rudaki, poet, founder of the Tajik and Persian classic literature, is unveiled in Astana.