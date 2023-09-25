September 25. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of September.

Sara Ischanova (1960) - mezzo-soprano, Honored Worker of the Republic of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Glinka International Vocal Competition.

Native of Almaty, she is a graduate of the Opera Studio at the Abai State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, music school at the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory and Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory. Since 1991, she has been an opera singer at the Abai State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

Barlybay Sadykov (1964) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia, Non-Resident Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kenya. Graduate of the Military Institute of the USSR Defense Ministry (1988). Previously he was Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Timur Tashimbayev – First Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan. Born in Almaty. Graduate of the S.M.Kirov Kazakh State University with a major in Law (1989). Previously he was Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

Daniyar Sarekenov (1971) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Indonesia, Non-Resident Ambassador Kazakhstan to the Philippines. Graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University majoring in History (1993). Previously he was Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Malaysia.

Yerkhat Iskaliyev (1976) – Chairman of the Management Board of LLP SK-Pharmacy. Native of Almaty. Prior to be appointed to this post, he was the Chairman of the Transport Logistics Subcommittee at the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs.