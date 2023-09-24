September 24. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of September.

Photo: 7-su.kz

Galiaskar Sarybayev (1963) – Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament from Zhetysu region. Born in Taldykorgan region. Graduate of the S.M.Kirov Kazakh State University (1985), Kazakh Academy of Labour and Social Relations.

Prior to be elected to the Senate, he was the akim (governor) of Kerbulak district of Almaty region.

Photo: press office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Samat Gilimov (1964) – Director General of Kazakhavtodor LLP.

Native of Atyrau region. Graduate of the Kazakh Agricultural Institute of the Order of the Red Banner of Labour (1987), and Kazakh State Academy of Law (2000).

Prior to joining Kazakhavtodor, he was the Chairman of the Transport Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

Photo: press office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Zhuldyz Omarbekova (1983) – well-known journalist of Kazakhstan, social activist.

Born in Almaty, she is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University (2003), Faculty of Philosophy and Political Science. She also holds a master’s degree in Social Sciences.

She worked for Khabar TV channel, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. Zhuldyz Omarbekova led Rating Research Center, Bauyrzhan Charity Fund, Culture Department of Almaty Mayor’s Office. She was Vice Minister of Social Development, and Vice Minister of Information and Social Development. She is also a founder of Altyn Zhurek (Golden Heart) prize, and Samgau annual prize for people with disabilities. Ex-deputy of the Majilis.

Photo: instagram.com/saltanat_bakayeva

Saltanat Bakayeva (1987) – film and theatre actress, singer. Born in Talgar, Almaty region. Graduate of the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts (2009). Since 2009, she has been a member of Arnau band.

Photo: wikipedia.org

Khassen Ozdenbayev (1904-1992) – writer, translator, honored worker of culture of the Kazakh SSR.