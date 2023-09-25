September 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 25.

EVENTS

1928 – The first issue of the youth newspaper Lelinskaya Smena in Russian is published in Kyzylorda.

1937 – Almaty Zoo is established.

1947 – The Zinс Plant is commissioned in Ust-Kamenogorsk. In 1952, it is transformed into the Lead and Zinc Plant.

2005 – Archeologists discover a piece of ancient writing system at the site of ancient Kylmzhar settlement in Ordabasy district. The finding is dated back to the I-VI centuries AD.

2013 – e-history.kz website is launched in Kazakhstan.

2013 – The first international scientific social magazine Mangi El (Eternal Land) issue is published.

2015 – Young geologists Anel Tynybek, Kalamkas Zhagiparova and Aruzhan Nurulla become prizewinners of the International Earth Science Olympiad – IESO in São Paulo, Brazil. The event brings together more than 1,000 young geologists from 20 countries of the world.

2015 – An exhibition of archival documents “Mustafa Shokay: Alash Arysy” dedicated to the 125th anniversary of the great statesman and public activist, thinker and scholar Mustafa Shokay, is held in the building of the National Archive of Kazakhstan.

2019 - Kazakhstan is nominated for the aviation safety certificate from the President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council at the anniversary Assembly of the ICAO in Montreal, Canada.

2020 – Postal stamps dedicated to the 175th jubilee of Kazakh poet and enlightener Abai and 1150th anniversary of Turkic philosopher Abu Nasr Al-Farabi are issued in Estonia.

2022 – Kazakhstan wins Zakovat Intellectual Games in Uzbekistan.