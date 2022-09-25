September 25. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of September.

NAMES

– mezzo-soprano, merited figure of Kazakhstan, winner of the Glinka International Contest of Singers.

Born in Almaty city, she is a graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of the Abai Theatre of Opera and Ballet, Musical College under the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory, and Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory.

– Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia.

He is a graduate of the Military Institute of the USSR Defense Ministry.

He took up his current post in July 2019.

– First Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He was appointed to his current post in April 2022.

– Chief of Staff of the Kazakh Ministry of Justice.

Born in Chimkent city, he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He was appointed to his current post in June 2022.

– Kazakh Ambassador to Indonesia, the Philippines.

He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

– Chairman of the Board of SK Pharmacy.

He took up his current post in July 2020.