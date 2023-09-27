September 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 26th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 27.

EVENTS

1931 – First issue of Bayantau newspaper is published in Bayanaul district of Pavlodar region Writer Galym Maldybayev is the first Editor of the newspaper.

2006 – Kazakhstan’s Embassy in Germany together with the Kazakh diaspora and emigrees from Kazakhstan hold Day of Kumys Fest in Waldbrunn-Mülben (Baden Wurttemberg).

2007 – SemAZ Plant, based in Semey, East Kazakhstan region, starts assembly of Daewoo buses.

2010 – First and only children’s TV channel Balapan is launched in Kazakhstan.

2013 – Unique ancient photographs featuring household life of the Kazakhs of Lepsi uyezd of Semirechye region, made in 1897 are displayed at the exhibition “In Commonwealth of Cultures” in Ust-Kamenogorsk museum. The author of the photographs is Konstantin de Lazari. Ambassador of Poland to Kazakhstan Jacek Klyuchkowski (2011-2015) handed over these photos to the museum.

2014 – Eurasian National Gumilyov University opens the Museum of History of Education of Kazakhstan. The Museum holds unique documents and items which belonged to great educators, as well as photographs, publications in Latin and manuscripts in the Arabic language. The exhibits here feature the process of education development on the Kazakh land from the medieval period till present days.

2018 – A new monument to Mukhamedzhan Tynyshpayev and Turar Ryskulov is unveiled in Turkistan region.

2019 - 13-year-old Kazakh singer Daneliya Tuleshova becomes a laureate of the Eurasian Prize and receives award in Vocal nomination.The Eurasian Prize was established in 2013 by the Eurasian Creative Union in the field of Art, Literature, Science, Sport and Socially Important Initiatives.