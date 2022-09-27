EN
    08:00, 27 September 2022 | GMT +6

    September 27. Today's Birthdays

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of September.

    NAMES

    Mukhtar Tinikeyev (1963) is a 1st deputy chairman of the Trade Unions Federation of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Karaganda is a graduate of the Karaganda State Polytechnic Institute, the Buketov Karaganda State University.

    Dinara Shcheglova (1982) is a Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

    Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Kazakh Economic University, Kazakh University of Economy, Finance and International Trade.

    Has been appointed to the post in February 2020.


