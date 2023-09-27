September 27. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of September.

Photo: politic.kz

Tulegen Zakaryanov (1961), Managing Director at JSC NC Food Contract Corporation. Previously he was the Regional Director of LLP Moskvoretskoye in Astana, and member of the Directors' Board of JSC NC Food Contract Corporation.

Photo: zakon.kz

Sergey Kisselyov (1968) – Director General of LLP Eurasia + ORT (Eurasia First Channel). Born in Tomsk, Russia, he is a graduate of the Krasnoyarsk Higher Military School of Radio Electronics of Air Defense (1989) and Adilet Higher School of Law (1996). He has been leading LLP Eurasia + ORT for 12 years.

Photo: gov.kz

Ruslan Segizbayev (1976) – Ethics Commissioner at the Mayor’s Office of Astana. Born in Almaty, he is a graduate of the Kazakh Public Administration Academy (1998), and Eurasian Market Institute (2008). Previously, he was the Chief of the HR and Strategy Department of the Kazakh Ministry of Finance.