EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:00, 28 September 2022 | GMT +6

    September 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 28th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 28.

    EVENTS

    1995 – The Constitutional Law on elections is adopted.

    1999 – A monument of the eminent Alashorda figure Mustafa Shokai is unveiled.

    2000 – Almaty hosts the two-week international congress «The Legacy of Al-Farabi and World Culture».

    2005 – The opening of the Kazakhstan-Switzerland Association takes place in Zürich.

    2006 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev opens the Monument of Independence of Kazakhstan facing the Kazakh embassy in Washington D.C.

    2011 – The opening of the Kazakh-Korean Center of Technological Cooperation is held in Daejeon.

    2021 - The Fitzwilliam Museum hosts the exhibition displaying the expositions from East Kazakhstan.

    2021 – Kazakhstan assumes the TURKPA Chairmanship.


    Tags:
    Events Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!