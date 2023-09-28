September 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 28th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 28.

EVENTS

1995 – Kazakhstan adopts the Constitutional law on elections.

1999 – A monument of eminent Alashorda figure Mustafa Shokai is unveiled in Aktau.

2000 – Almaty hosts the two-week international congress «The Legacy of Al-Farabi and World Culture».

2005 – The Kazakhstan-Switzerland Association opens in Zürich.

2006 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev opens the Monument of Independence of Kazakhstan in front of the Kazakh embassy building in Washington D.C.

2011 – The opening of the Kazakh-Korean Center of Technological Cooperation takes place in Daejeon, South Korea.

2021 - The Fitzwilliam Museum hosts the exhibition displaying the expositions from East Kazakhstan.

2021 – Kazakhstan assumes the TURKPA Chairmanship.

2022 – The Kazakh capital hosts the plenary session of the 4th Digital Bridge 2022 International Technological Forum discussing the current issues of digital transformation and modernization of production processes in modern realities.

2022 – Kazakhstan marks the 125th anniversary of Mukhtar Auezov.