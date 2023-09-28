September 28. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of September.

Yerkin Akhinzhanov (1968) Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the South African Republic. Born in Almaty. Graduate of the Alma-Ata Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages (1992). Previously, he was Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Norway (2019-2023).

Marat Karimov (1972) – Director General of the International Machine Building Center. Graduate of the Atyrau Oil and Gas University (1994). Previously he was Deputy Director General of Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V.

Zhaksylyk Omar (1980) – Mayor of Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region. Born in Taldy-Kyrgan region. Graduate of Almaty-based Abai State University (2001), Kazakh University of Humanities and Law Innovation (2010). Prior to be appointed to this position, he was Deputy Governor of East Kazakhstan region (2013-2016) and Deputy Governor of Almaty region (2016-2018).

Rustem Karakessov (1987) – Director General of Kazakhaltyn Mining-Metallurgical Concern JSC. Native of Karaganda city. Graduate of the KIMEP (2008).

He has been working in Kazakhaltyn Mining-Metallurgical Concern JSC since 2013. Prior to the appointment, he was Director for Finance and Economy at Kazakhaltyn JSC.

Mukhtar Auezov (1897-1961) – outstanding Kazakh writer, playwright and scholar. Author of epic novel “The Path of Abai” translated into 116 languages of the world.

Sherkhan Murtaza (1932-2018) – people’s writer of Kazakhstan, honored worker of culture of the Kazakh SSR. He was editor-in-chief of Zhazushy youth literature magazine, Zhalyn (Flame), Zhuldyz (Star), Kazakh Adebieti (Kazakh Literature) magazines. From 1989 through 1994 he headed Kazakhstan State TV and Radio Company; in 1994 he worked for the Committee for Culture, Press, Mass Media and Public Organizations. In 1996 he joined Yegemen Kazakhstan (Independent Kazakhstan) newspaper.

Oralkhan Bokeyev (1943-1993) – writer, playwright, Laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan. His books were published in German, Slovak, Bulgarian, English, Hungarian, Arabic, Chinese, Japanese languages and languages of former Soviet states. He was a contributor for local newspapers in East Kazakhstan region. Since 1968, he worked for Leninshil Zhas youth newspaper and Zhuldyz (Star) magazine. In 1991, he was appointed editor-in-chief of Kazakh Adebieti (Kazakh Literature) magazine.