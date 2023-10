September 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 29th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 29.

DATES

World Heart Day is on September 29. It aims at increasing awareness of cardiovascular disease, including how to prevent it.

The International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste is observed on September 29 each year.

EVENTS

1992 – The First World Qurultay (Meeting) of Kazakhs with the participation of over 600 delegates from 30 countries takes place.

2000 – The first International Poetry Festival «Day of Abai» takes place in Semey.

2011 – The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University becomes the only Kazakh university to join the UN Academic Impact program.

2015 – Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary officials attend the InterGeo-2015 exhibition-conference in Stuttgart, Germany.

2017 – The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan is opened in Constanța, Romania.

2018 – The ceremony of signing the Code of Conduct towards achieving a world free of terrorism takes place in the headquarters of the UN.

2018 – The concept of the general plan for the development of Turkestan city as the cultural and spiritual center of the Turkic world is approved.

2022 – Kazakhstan joins the Unbreakable Brotherhood-2022 military drill in Turkiye.