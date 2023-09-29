September 29. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of September.

NAMES

Zarema Shaukenova (1965) – sociologist, stateswoman and public figure.

Born in Shymkent, she is a graduate of the Zhdanov Leningrad State University.

Between 2017 and 2022, she worked as the director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of Kazakhstan.

Valikhan Turekhanov (1968) – Kazakh Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Tajikistan.

Born in Shymkent city, he is a graduate of the Auezov Shymkent Pedagogical Institute, Karaganda Economic University.

He was appointed to his current post in March 2022.

Gadzhi Gadzhiyev (1974) – businessman, President of the NOMAD MMA RK Federation, President of the Pencak Silat Association of Kazakhstan.

He is a graduate of the Institute of Management and Business, Institute of Finance and Law of Russia, Kazakh University of Transport, Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President of Russia.

Nurbol Nursagatov (1981) – mayor of Semey city.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University, Goncharov Kazakh Automobile and Road University.

He took up his current post in October 2022.

Askar Amirtayev (1983) – Chairman of the Board of KazAvtoProm.

He is a graduate of the University of Warwick, Almaty’s Law University.

He was appointed to his current post in March 2020.