September 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 30th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 30.

1920 – The first issue of Mysl (Thought) republican social and political magazine is published.

1992 – The Cabinet of Ministers of Kazakhstan decrees to establish Daryn State Youth Prize.

1996 – Kazakhstan signs the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

2011 – A monument to legendary musician, composer, dombra player Kurmangazy Sagyrbaiuly (1818-1896) is unveiled in Aktau. The author of the sculpture is Kosher Baigaziyev.

2011 – Railways administrations of Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany sign a memorandum of cooperation in Chungking, Southwest China. The document aims at launching regular traffic on Chungking-Xingjian-Europe railroad line and boosting cooperation to raise competitiveness of the new Eurasian continental bridge.

2013 – Kazakhstan's Kazinform News Agency and Spain’s EFE News Agency sign a memorandum of cooperation.

2013 - President Nursultan Nazarbayev hands over to the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain Mariano Rajoy archival documents for 152 Spanish prisoners of war interned during the Second World War, held in Karaganda camps. The documents will help the nationals of Spain to learn about the fate of their relatives.

2014 – Almaty-based Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts holds a photo exhibition displaying six unique maps featuring the territory of Kazakhstan which were accidentally discovered in the Vatican Archive. Among the finds were ancient maps from the Vatican's secret archive, as well as letters from the 13th-15th centuries from the Pope to the Turkic rulers. The only signed map is dated 1684.

2015 - The National Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan holds an exhibition of the works of great Islamic scholars from the Fund of Rare Books and Manuscripts. The exhibition features ancient handwritten Korans of the 12th-18th centuries, Hikmetes by Suleimen Bakyrgani of the 16th century, manuscripts on Islamic religion and poetry by oriental authors such as Nizami, Navoi, Sagdi, Hafiza, Jami, and Fizuli. The manuscripts and books are presented in Chagatai, Arabic and Persian languages.

2016 - KazSTSat is recognized the best Earth remote sensing satellite at the International Astronautics Congress (IAC-2016), in Guadalajara (Mexico).

2018 – The 335th anniversary of the great Kazakh judge Tole Bi, who hugely contributed to the unification of the Kazakhs and friendship between the fraternal nations, is widely celebrated in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

2019 - The Center of Kazakh Literature and Culture is opened at the National Library of Azerbaijan, during the VI Baku International Book Fair.