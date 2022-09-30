September 30. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of September.

NAMES

Ybyraiym Zhainakov (1884-1940) – Alash movement member.

Born in Vernenskiy uyezd, Zhetysu district, he graduated from the Vernenskiy men’s gymnasium.

– writer-publicist, poet, translator, merited worker of culture of Kazakhstan.

Born in Akmola region, he is a graduate of the Karaganda Pedagogical Institute.

He is the author of collections of poems, historic essays, stories.

Sarbas Aktayev translated the works of world and Russian classic literature.

– Kazakh scholar, member-correspondent of the Natioanl Academy of Sciences, winner of the Al-Farabi Science and Technology State Prize of Kazakhstan.

He graduated from the Tomsk State Medical University.

In 2017 and 2022, he worked as a rector of the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University.

– General Director of Nur.kz website.

Born in Karaganda city, he is a graduate of the Adilet Law School, Law School of the University of Amsterdam.

He took up his current post in July 2016.

– deputy mayor of Ust-Kamenogorsk city.

Born in Semipalatinsk city, he is a graduate of the Shakarim Semipalatinsk State University, got his master’s degree from the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

He was appointed to his current post in June 2020.

– head of Saryarka district, Astana city.

Born in Almaty region, he is a graduate of KIMEP, received his master’s degree from the Narikbayev Kazakh Humanitarian Law University, Mazarbayev University.