September 30. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of September.

Sarbas Aktayev (1934) – writer-publicist, poet, translator, honored worker of culture of Kazakhstan. Native of Akmola region, graduate of the Karaganda Pedagogical University. He was deputy editor of Almaty regional Zhetysu newspaper, deputy editor of Yegemen Kazakhstan (Independent Kazakhstan) newspaper and editor-in-chief of Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council) newspaper and Aqiqat (Truth) magazine. In 1963, Sarbas Aktayev publishes his first collection of poems. He is an author of several collections of poems, historical essays, stories. He translated works by Ernest Thompson Seton, Mikhail Sholokhov, V.Obruchev, A.Japar-zade, R.Fraerman and Dmitry Mamin-Sibiryak into the Kazakh language.

Talgat Nurgozhin (1967) – Kazakhstani scholar, Doctor of Medicine. Graduate of the Tomsk State Medical University (1992). From 2017 to 2022, he was the Rector of the Kazakh National Medical University named after Asfendiyarov.

Gaukhar Buribayeva (1983) – Chairperson of the Management Board of JSC Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund. Graduate of Almaty-based State University of Law (2004), Eurasian National Gumilyov University (2006), London College, UK (2015). Gaukhar Buribayeva joined Damu Fund in 2017 as the Director the Administrative Department. From 2017 to 2018, she was Managing Director of Damu Fund. In 2018-2019, she was Deputy Chairperson of the Management Board of Damu Fund, and in 2019, she was appointed the Chairperson of the Management Board of Damu Fund.

Ybyraiym Zhainakov (1884-1940) – member of Alash movement. Native of Vernyi Uyezd, Zhetysu region (now Almaty). Graduate of the Vernyi Boys’ School. He actively participated in social and political life. He was Deputy Commissioner of the Interim Government for Zhetysu region. Participant of the First and Second All-Kazakh congresses. He dealt with the return to the homeland of Kazakhs and Kyrgyz who fled to China after the suppression of the national liberation movement in 1916. He provided food assistance to those starving Zhetysu, and regulated relations between the local population and immigrants. After the Bolsheviks came to power and the socio-political situation in the country changed, together with some leaders of the Alash movement, he moved to China, where he tried to organize of armed resistance to the Bolsheviks.