September 5. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of September.

NAMES



- poet, scholar, Turkologist, translator, teacher, publicist, and public figure.

Born in Tosynsk volost, Turgay county, to a farmer, Baitursynov’s early education was in his native village, later he studied at the Turgay Russian-Kazakh School between 1886 and 1891, the Orenburg Teacher’s Seminary between 1891 and 1895. He started working as a teacher in 1895. In 1909, Baitursynov was a head of the Russian-Kazakh School.

He is the author of the first Kazakh ABC.

– a prominent Kazakh composer, merited worker of art of Kazakhstan. Born in Karaganda region, he graduated from the Almaty Conservatory. During his years of study, Mukhamedzhanov acted as a music editor (then art director) for Kazakh radio. He worked in the Ministry of Culture of the Kazakh SSR, was a chairman of the Unions of Composers of Kazakhstan. Between 1964 and 1968, he was a head and art director of the Kazakh Philharmonic; between 1969-1972, he worked as a director at the Abai Kazakh State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet.

– Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 7convocation, member of the Committee on Ecology and Environment.

Born in Zhambyl region, he is a graduate of the Kazakh Agricultural Institute, Republican High School of Management of the Agro-industrial Complex, and Dulaty Taraz State University.













– Secretary of the Central Election Committee of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

He was appointed to his current post in march 2022.













– external advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, University of Bradford (UK), Almaty Management University, gained his MBA from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

He took up his current post in October 2021.