    08:00, 06 September 2022 | GMT +6

    September 6. Today's Birthdays

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of September.

    Bulat Sultanov (1951) – Honored Worker of the Republic of Kazakhstan, diplomat, well-known historian, political scientist, Doctor of Science (History), professor.






    Margulan Baimukhan (1974) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Belgium, Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Head of the Representative Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.





    Zhanibek Abdrashov (1977) - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hungary (since 2019), Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of North Macedonia (since 2020).



