September 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
DATES
The International Day of Solidarity of Journalists is observed September 8 to memorialize Julius Fuchik, a Czech journalist/anti-fascist who was sentenced to death by hanging by the fascists.
The International Literacy Day takes place on September 8 every year to raise awareness and concern for literacy problems that exist within our own local communities as well as globally.
EVENTS
1945 – Kazakhstan’s first oil refinery – the Atyrau oil refinery – is commissioned.
1994 – The State Development Bank of Kazakhstan is founded.
2016 – The first international kobyz competitions takes place in the Kazakh capital, bringing together over 30 participants from Americas, Asia, and Europe.
2019 – The soldiers of the second Kazakh peacekeeping squad in Lebanon are awarded the UN medals «In the Service of the Peace».
2019 – The Fariza play dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Kazakh poetess Fariza Orgasynova premieres at the Mukhtar Auyezov Kazakh State Academic Theatre in Almaty.
2020 – Kazakh scholars develop the technology of producing smallpox virus proteins from transplastomic plants. Such technology was suggested for the first time.
2021 – A monument to famous wrestler, world’s champion, Olympic champion Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov is unveiled in Nur-Sultan city.