    08:00, 08 September 2022 | GMT +6

    September 8. Today's Birthdays

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on September 8.

    NAMES

    Serik Nugerbekov (1962) – Head of G-Global International Secretariat








    Lev Tarakov (1966) – Editor-in-Chief of Vremya newspaper








    Azat Peruashev (1967) – Deputy of the Majilis, member of the Committee for Economic Reforms and Regional Development








    Dmitry Koloda (1975) – Deputy of the Majilis, member of the Committee for Legislation and Judicial Reforms



    Kazakhstan Birthdays
