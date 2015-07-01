Serb Troicki topples Kazakh tennis player at Wimbledon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aleksandr Nedovyesov has crashed out of the 2015 Wimbledon Championship after being eliminated by 22nd seeded Viktor Troicki, Sports.kz reports.

The 28-year-old Kazakhstani qualifier succumbed to the Serb in four sets 1-6, 4-6, 6-3, 3-6.

The 29-year-old Troicki needed 1h 46 min and 14 aces to beat Nedovyesov and advanced to the second round.

In the second-round match Troicki will play against Aljaz Bedene who represents Great Britain since March 2015. Bedene sensationally defeated Czech Radek Stepanel in a five-set thriller.