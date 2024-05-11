Serbia allocates 1mln euros to build houses in flood-hit areas in Kazakhstan

On May 10, the government of Serbia transferred 1 million euros to the Kazakhstan Khalkyna public fund to construct houses in the flood-affected regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Khalkyna fund.

As of May 10, 2024, a total of 5.3 billion tenge in addition to 10 billion tenge allocated by the Fund for the construction of houses destroyed by the natural disaster was collected, said the press service.

On May 6, 2024, Presidents of Kazakhstan and Serbia Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Aleksandar Vučić held a phone talk, discussing ways to step up bilateral cooperation, including realization of the agreements reached earlier as well as preparation for the visit of the Kazakh leader to Belgrade in the second half of the year.

To note, in 2014, Kazakhstan provided the humanitarian assistance to Serbia due to flooding, delivering tents, pharmaceuticals and essentials.