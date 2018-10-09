Serbia and Kazakhstan work on free trade area agr't amendments

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Serbia and Kazakhstan are working on amending the free trade zone agreement," President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić told Kazakhstan-Serbia Business Forum held in Astana.

"We have asked our colleagues to provide us a customs-free import of some product positions at the EAEU market, including poultry, cheese, cigarettes, etc. We also touched upon quotas for 5,000 cars and in the future, we hope that we will find even more space for cooperation," the President said.



The Serbian leader underlined that there is also a great potential for agricultural cooperation.