EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:24, 03 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Serbia elects Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic as president

    None
    None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic has won a clear victory in the country's presidential election, BBC reported.    

    He won about 55%, well above the threshold to avoid a run-off, with most results counted.

    His closest challenger, Sasa Jankovic, polled 16%, while satirical candidate Ljubisa Preletacevic came third with 9% of the vote.

    Mr Vucic is pro-EU, but is accused by his rivals of using the election to tighten his grip on power.

    Read more 

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!