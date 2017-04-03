Serbia elects Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic as president

LONDON. KAZINFORM Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic has won a clear victory in the country's presidential election, BBC reported.

He won about 55%, well above the threshold to avoid a run-off, with most results counted.

His closest challenger, Sasa Jankovic, polled 16%, while satirical candidate Ljubisa Preletacevic came third with 9% of the vote.

Mr Vucic is pro-EU, but is accused by his rivals of using the election to tighten his grip on power.



