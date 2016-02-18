Serbia expects Kazakh President with official visit - PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh ambassador to Serbia H.E. Nurbakh Rustemov held meetings with Prime Minister of the country Aleksandar Vučić and mayor of Belgrade Siniša Mali this week.

During the meeting in the Serbian capital, Ambassador Rustemov handed Aleksandar Vučić the official invitation from his Kazakhstani colleague Karim Massimov to attend the IX Astana Economic Forum in May 2016.

Utmost attention was paid to Serbia's participation in the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017.

The Serbian Prime Minister praised Kazakhstan and Serbia's interaction in the political sphere, expressing hope that President Nazarbayev will pay an official visit to Belgrade.

The sides also discussed the opportunity of arranging a meeting between the mayors of Belgrade and Astana and signing a memorandum of cooperation.

