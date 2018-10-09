Serbia interested in military cooperation with Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Serbia is interested in military cooperation with Kazakhstan," President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić told the Kazakhstan-Serbia Business Forum held in Astana.

"We may build cooperation not only in the military and technical sphere but also in other spheres. Cyber reliability and other new areas in the military field are of immediate interest now," he added.



The Serbian leader stressed that tests will pass in the context of cooperation in this sphere.



"The first tests will be held there in October. It is crucial to prove ourselves as a good partner," Aleksandar Vučić resumed.

