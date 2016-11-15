Serbia is Kazakhstan's important business partner in Europe - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Prime Minister of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić in Astana today, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the implementation of the agreements reached by Kazakhstan and Serbia during President Nazarbayev's official visit to Belgrade in August 2016.



The Kazakh President stressed that Serbia is an important business partner of Kazakhstan in Europe, adding that the two countries have vast potential in terms of economic cooperation.



"There are 24 Serbian enterprises registered in Kazakhstan but only 15 of them actually function. A Serbian company that participated in the construction of the underground, offices and banks set a good example in that respect. It is obvious that we need to continue and expand our economic cooperation," Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the meeting.



The Head of State expressed hope that successful negotiations between the Serbian delegation and the Government of Kazakhstan and participation in the upcoming business forum will contribute to the strengthening of bilateral relations.



President Nazarbayev invited Serbian companies to take part in the implementation of the Nurly zhol program and the industrial and innovative development program.



Prime Minister Vučić, in turn, thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for hospitality and noted his contribution to the development of Astana city and Kazakhstan on the whole.



Besides, the Serbian politician stressed that Kazakhstan's experience in the development of various spheres of economy will be useful for Serbia.