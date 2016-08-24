Serbia is our main partner in the Balkans – Nazarbayev

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM Serbia is our main partner in South-Eastern Europe, President Nursultan Nazarbayev has said after the meeting with his Serbian counterpart Tomislav Nikolić.

“First of all, I would like to thank President of the Republic of Serbia Tomislav Nikolić for hospitality. Kazakhstan marks its 25th anniversary this year. We are also going to mark the 20th anniversary of establishment of our diplomatic relations. We consider Serbia as our main partner in the Balkans, in South-Eastern Europe. There are no political or any other contradictions between our countries. For this reason, it is beneficial for Kazakhstan to trade with Serbia and strengthen friendship with it,” said N.Nazarbayev.

According to him, both countries’ economies may complement each other. Serbia is one of the leading countries of Europe which produces and processes vegetables and other agricultural products. Serbia has achieved a lot in investments and innovations sectors. Therefore, Kazakhstan plans to open new spheres of cooperation with Serbia, the President noted.

As the Head of State pointed out, today’s negotiations were notable for good outcomes.