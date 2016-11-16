Serbia ready to deepen economic cooperation with Kazakhstan - Vucic

ASTANA-BELGRADE. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic attended today the opening of the Nikola Tesla street in Astana and said that it is a great honour that a street in a friendly country got the name of our greatest scientists, Kazinform has learnt from srbija.gov.rs.

At the end of the several-day visit to Kazakhstan, Vucic stressed that this country wanted to present to its people the greatest Serbian scientists of all time and added that a monument to the greatest Kazakh poet Jambyl Jabayev has been unveiled in Belgrade.

Serbia has opened in this friendly country many doors for future jobs, he said.

According to Vucic, this is a new road that has so far been unknown to us, and the establishment of a new airline might also mean better and closer relations between the two countries.

The Prime Minister underlined that the economic aspect is of great importance for us, given that East Europe and the Balkans are becoming the best place for growth in Europe.

He underlined that, despite all the difficulties and political crisis in Europe, Serbia has good chances and is expected to record a growth of over 3%, which means that citizens will feel that the situation is getting better.

Speaking about experiences that we can learn from Astana and Kazakhstan, he said that it is important to see what discipline, responsibility and commitment are.