TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:20, 21 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Serbian goal machine to play for FC Ertis

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Ertis Pavlodar Football Club has signed a contract with Milan Mirosavljev, a forward from Serbia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "23-year-old Milan Mirosavljev began his professional career at FK Hajduk Kula in his country. The last two seasons defended the honor of Proleter Novi Sad in Serbian SuperLiga," the press office of FC Ertis told reporters today.

    According to the information from the Pavlodar-based football club, the young player has proved to be a target man by scoring 16 goals last season.

    "Mirosavljev also played for Dolina and Vojvodina of Serbia, and Montenegro's Budućnost," the press office says.

    Sport Football Pavlodar region
