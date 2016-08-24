Serbian Orthodox Church award N.Nazarbayev with 1st Degree St.Sava Order

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church Irinej in Belgrade, Akorda press service informs.

At the meeting, the Patriarch handed in the highest award of the Serbian Orthodox Church – 1st Degree St. Sava Order – to Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The Head of State thanked the Patriarch for high evaluation of our country’s policy aimed at strengthening the inter-faith harmony.

“Islam and Orthodox Christianity are the main pillars of religion. We celebrate religious holidays of all the confessions living in our country. If all the leaders of the countries followed this tradition the entire world would live in peace,” said N.Nazarbayev.

The Kazakh President invited the Serbian Patriarch to participate in the work of the next Congress of the World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders in Astana.

In turn, Patriarch Irinej stressed that Kazakhstan’s unique experience could serve as an example for other countries especially against the background of the events taking place today in the world.

“We award you with this Order as we consider you a big friend of our nation and state, for what you have done for Serbia and for equal coexistence of the representatives of all the confessions. We do our best to create such conditions in our country too,” the Patriarch said.