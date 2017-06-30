Serbian parliament elects first-ever woman as prime minister

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The deputies of the National Assembly [the Parliament] of Serbia have elected Ana Brnabic as Prime Minister by majority vote, Kazinform special correspondent reports.

157 deputies voted for Ms. Brnabic, the candidacy nominated by President Aleksandar Vučić, whereas 55 were against her in the open voting.

Ana Brnabic became the first woman to head the Government of Serbia.

According to the website of the Government of Serbia, she was born in Belgrade in 1975. Ana Brnabic graduated with a Masters degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Hull, UK. In August 2016, she was appointed Minister of Public Administration and Local Self-Government.