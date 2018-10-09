Serbian President asks Kazakhstan to open embassy in Belgrade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić has asked Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to open an embassy in Belgrade, Kazinform reports.

As the Serbian President noted, the two countries enjoy high-level political cooperation and cooperation in the international arena.



"I would like to express my gratitude for your solid position in the protection of vital and national interests of Serbia, especially those concerning Kosovo issues. Thank you very much for your support of our territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty," Aleksandar Vučić said.



He also stressed the importance of economic cooperation.



"I hope we will strengthen our cooperation in the future and increase our commodity turnover because there is a good foundation of unused potential. We would like you to open the Kazakh Embassy in Belgrade. It is our big request," the Serbian leader said.



President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić also invited Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to visit Serbia.