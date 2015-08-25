Serbian President to pay official visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is set to meet with his Serbian counterpart President Tomislav Nikolić this week in Astana, the Akorda's press service informs.

The Serbian leader is expected to arrive in the Kazakh capital on August 28. Besides, the Kazakh President will participate in an international conference dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.