Serbian President to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on October 8-10 on the invitation of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Kazakh MFA's official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.

President Aleksandar Vučić is expected to meet with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, attend the Kazakhstan-Serbia Business Forum and take part in the opening of the VI Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.