EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:08, 08 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Serbian President to visit Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on October 8-10 on the invitation of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Kazakh MFA's official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.

    President Aleksandar Vučić is expected to meet with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, attend the Kazakhstan-Serbia Business Forum and take part in the opening of the VI Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Politics Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!