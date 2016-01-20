Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova breeze through at 2016 Australian Open
The No1-ranked Williams, bidding for a 22nd grand slam title to match the great Steffi Graf, cruised through the one-hour romp in glorious sunshine at Rod Laver Arena without dropping serve.
The 90th-ranked Hsieh, a two-time grand slam doubles champion, prised three break-points but the American saved them all and closed out the match with a huge ace.
Williams advances to play the winner of Daria Kasatkina and Ana Konjuh in the next round.
Fifth seed and last year's runner-up Sharapova cruised into the third round with a 6-2, 6-1 rout of unseeded Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the opening match at Rod Laver Arena.
Sealing match point with a booming first serve, the 2008 champion next faces the winner of Lauren Davis and Slovak Magdalena Rybarikova.
Kuznetsova was dumped out of the tournament by former doubles winner Kateryna Bondarenko 6-1, 7-5 at the Hisense Arena.
Kuznetsova, seeded 23rd, rallied from 5-3 down in a fiercely contested second set but Ukrainian Bondarenko held firm and sealed the win on the second match point.
Source: The Guardian.com