Serena Williams into Wimbledon semis in women's singles

ISTANBUL.KAZINFORM World number eleven Serena Williams advanced to semifinals at Wimbledon after beating American Alison Riske on Tuesday.The 23-time Grand Slam champion beat the 55th seed Riske 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in 120 minutes to reach last four in women's singles at Wimbledon in London.

The 37-year-old Williams will play Britain's Johanna Konta or Czech Barbora Strycova in order to reach Saturday's final.



On Monday, Williams was fined $10,000 for damaging a Wimbledon court with her racquet during a match, Anadolu Agency reports.

Halep into Wimbledon semis in women's singles



World number seven Simona Halep advanced to semifinals at Wimbledon after beating China's Zhang Shuai.



With a 7-6 (7-4) 6-1 victory over the 50th seed Shuai, the Romanian former world number one is the highest seed left in the women's singles in Wimbledon.

Halep will play Elina Svitolina or Karolina Muchova on Thursday in order to reach Saturday's final.