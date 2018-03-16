Sergei Lavrov: Millions of Syrians follow Astana talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaking at a meeting of foreign ministers of the guarantor countries of the Astana process, Russia's Sergei Lavrov noted the importance of the Astana process for Syrians who are currently suffering from military conflict, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Sergei Lavrov stressed that the Astana process has put the Kazakh capital on the map as an important platform, where decisions on one of the most pressing issues on the international agenda are made, adding that 'millions of Syrians look at Astana with hope'.

He noted that the Astana format, established by Russia, Iran, and Turkey, proved its relevance, becoming synonymous with the progress towards normalizing the situation in Syria and promoting a political and diplomatic settlement.



Russia's top diplomat reminded that the Astana process already resulted in the creation of de-escalation zones in Syria, determining the principles of humanitarian demining, as well as the creation of a working group on the release of detained. According to him, the work of the guarantor countries also facilitated the delivery of humanitarian aid and created the conditions for the resumption of a full-fledged political process in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254.