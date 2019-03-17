EN
    11:39, 17 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Sergei Tkachenko sets new Kazakhstan's ski jumping record

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Sergei Tkachenko broke a new record of Kazakhstan landing in a 199.5 meters sky jump, Olympic.kz reports.


    Vikersund, Norway, is playing a host now to the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup. Tkachenko successfully performed in the event to get awarded the qualification and set the country's new record.

    The current leader in the men's ski flying is Japan's Ryōyū Kobayashi. Stefan Kraft of Austria finished second while Germany's Markus Eisenbichler rounded out the top three.

