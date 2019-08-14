Sergey Gromov appointed Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By a decree of the Government, Sergey Gromov was appointed the Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service informs.

Sergey Gromov was born in 1959 in Taldykorgan region.

In 1981, he graduated from the Dzhambul Irrigation and Construction Institute with a degree in irrigation and drainage. In 1991, he obtained a diploma in the Theory of Socio-Political Relations from the Almaty Institute of Political Science and Management, and in 2002 — from the Aulie-Ata University with a diploma in Law.

He began his career in 1981 as a Lecturer at the Dzhambul Irrigation and Construction Institute.

Since 1998, he has been working in public service. Over the years, he worked as Governor of a municipality, First Deputy Governor of the South Kazakhstan region, and State Inspector of the Presidential Administration.

From 2007 to 2011, he was Chief of Staff, Deputy Chairman and Secretary of Nur Otan People’s Democratic Party.

From September 2011 to 2013, he was the Vice Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From August 2013 to January 2016, he was a member of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the 5th convocation, member of the Committee for Foreign Relations, Defense and Security.

From January 2016, he has been Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.