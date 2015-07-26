EN
    09:52, 26 July 2015

    Sergey Kovalev wipes out mohammedi in three rounds

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBO/IBF/WBA light heavyweight champion Sergey "Krusher" Kovalev (28-0-1, 25KOs) easily stopped mandatory challenger Nadjib Mohammedi (37-4, 23KOs) in three rounds.

    Kovakev came out working the jab in the first round. For the most part Mohammedi was playing it safe and looking to land when Kovalev would open up. The second with Kovalev continuing to work his jab. Near the middle of the same round, a serious of punches sent Mohammedi down. He beat the count with Kovalev looking to finish him off with big shots flying in. Mohammedi was hanging on for dear life, which caused the two fighters to tumble together to the mat. Mohammedi barely escaped the round on his feet.

    Mohammedi was getting tagged at the start of the third. During the final minute, Kovalev landed a two punch combination that sent Mohammedi crashing down. He got to his feet, but indicated to the referee that he suffered some sort of left eye injury and the fight was waved off, Kazinform refers to Boxingscene.com.

