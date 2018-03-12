Sergey Tkachenko hits top 16 at Continental Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's ski jumper, participant of the 2018 Winter Olympics Sergey Tkachenko is among the top 20 at the FIS Continental Cup in Zakopane, Poland, Sportinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

On the first day of the competitions, our compatriot had the longest jump (137.5 m) and, upon two attempts, finished 9th (249.8). On the second day, Sergey Tkachenko scored 231.4 points and ended up in the 16th place.

Manuel Fettner of Austria was the best at the Continental Cup. The second place went to Slovenia's Bor Pavlovcic. Another Austrian athlete Stefan Huber came in third.