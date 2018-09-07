Serik Konakbayev nominated for AIBA presidency

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Boxing Federation has nominated Serik Konakbayev for the post of President of AIBA (International Boxing Association), the federation's press service says.

"According to the AIBA election regulations, we announced our intention to all the national federations and now we are waiting for the letters from them in support of our candidate. Next, we will send a package of documents to the Headquarters of the International Boxing Association (Amateur). After checking the documents, the list of candidates will be made public on the AIBA website," said Bekzhan Bektenov, Executive Director of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.

The elections of the President and Members of the Executive Committee of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) are to be held at the next AIBA Congress in Moscow on 2nd and 3rd November 2018.

Serik Konakbayev is a well-known amateur boxer who, being retired from the sport, started performing social and sport management activities. He is a two-time European boxing champion, won the World Cup for two times, and is a silver medalist of the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow.

Konakbayev was a Member of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the second, third and fourth convocations. He has been a Member of the AIBA Executive Committee since 2010, and the Vice-President of AIBA and the President of the Asian Boxing Confederation since 2014.