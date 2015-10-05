Serik Sapiyev compared Kazakhstani unity to fist

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev compared Kazakhstani unity to a fist.

"It has become a tradition to hold the forum of patriots in Kazakhstan and honor our heroes and give them awards. The Mangilik Yel idea is very right in terms of the unity and patriotism. Our president does want to unite the people of Kazakhstan to prevent any conflicts in the society. I can compare our unity to boxing. We say five fingers does not mean power, but a fist means power. I think if we lack unity we will not have success. I wish success to everybody, and I wish each citizen of Kazakhstan worked for the good of the country, developed and went in for sport," S. Sapiyev said.

He also noted that Kazakhstan exerted a lot of efforts for development of patriotism in younger generations.

"We have a lot of different youth organizations such as Zhas Otan, Zhas Kenes, Congress of Youth of Kazakhstan that really help to promote patriotism in the country. This is a factor that allows us to move forward," S. Sapiyev added.