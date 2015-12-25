Serik Sapiyev, Vassily Levit congratulated children of Astana on New Year 2016 (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Director General of Astana Arlans Club, Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev and two-times Champion of Asia, member of Kazakhstan's boxing team Vassily Levit congratulated the children of Astana on the oncoming New Year 2016, Kazinform reports.

The New Year Party was held in one of biggest shopping-malls of the capital city. The world-famous sportsmen presented gifts to the children on behalf of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation. "Children are future of Kazakhstan. I am delighted to partake in such kinds of events. I am always glad to see children's happiness when they eagerly wait for the gifts and for the clock to turn twelve. My congratulations on the New Year!" said Serik Sapiyev addressing the children. Vassily Levit told the children to study well and go in for sport as well as to obey the adults. Source: Press service of Kazakh Boxing Federation