Serik Zhumangarin named as new Vice Minister of National Economy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov introduced new Vice Minister Serik Zhumangarin to the staff on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from the ministry's press service.

Prior to the appointment Serik Zhumangarin served as the head of the Committee for regulation of natural monopolies and competitiveness protection of the Ministry of National Economy.



Minister Suleimenov congratulated his deputy on the appointment and expressed confidence that he will use his extensive experience in his work at the ministry.



It should be noted that Serik Zhumangarin held various posts at the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, the Regional Development Committee and the Ministry of Regional Development.



Former Vice Minister Aidar Arifkhanov was relieved of his post due to the transfer to another appointment.