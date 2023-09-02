Serik Zhumangarin named Kazakh Deputy PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Serik Zhumangarin has been named as the new Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Born in 1969 in Aktobe city, he graduated from the Moscow Order of Lenin and the Order of the October Revolution Energy Institute, Buketov Karaganda State University, International Academy of Business.

On April 3, 2023, he was reappointed to the post as the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.