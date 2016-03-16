EN
    18:57, 16 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Serpin-2050 governmental program supports youth of Kazakhstan – Nazarbayev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State has visited a new building of the Pavlodar State Pedagogical University dormitory, Akorda press service reported.

    Nazarbayev surveyed the building and talked to the students studying there under Serpin-2050 program.

    As the President noted, the government pays constant attention to the support of youth and its education, including Serpin-2050 governmental program.

    The 500-bed dormitory was opened in 2015. 300 students studying under Serpiun-2050 program are living there now. There is a leisure room, first aid room, gym and technical facilities in the building. There are also special rooms for disabled students.

    The program Serpin-2050 has been functioning in Kazakhstan since 2014. Its goal is to popularize the majors which are in demand in regions.
