Serviceman of Air Assault Forces claims gold medal at World Kettlebell Lifting Championships in Kyrgyzstan

Junior Sergeant Yerzhan Toleubayev, a serviceman of the Air Assault Forces, won a gold medal at the World Kettlebell Lifting Championships in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.

The competition brought together more than 350 athletes (teenagers, youth, adults and veterans) from 13 countries.

Photo credit: the Kazakh Ministry of Defense

Yerzhan Toleubayev vied in the men’s 68 kg weight category. This became his second gold at this kind of competition.

A representative of Russia won the silver medal, while the Uzbekistani athlete became a bronze medallist of the event.