13:25, 25 August 2024 | GMT +6
Serviceman of Air Assault Forces claims gold medal at World Kettlebell Lifting Championships in Kyrgyzstan
Junior Sergeant Yerzhan Toleubayev, a serviceman of the Air Assault Forces, won a gold medal at the World Kettlebell Lifting Championships in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.
The competition brought together more than 350 athletes (teenagers, youth, adults and veterans) from 13 countries.
Yerzhan Toleubayev vied in the men’s 68 kg weight category. This became his second gold at this kind of competition.
A representative of Russia won the silver medal, while the Uzbekistani athlete became a bronze medallist of the event.