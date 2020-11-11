EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:10, 11 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Session of APK Council to take place today

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A session of the Council of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan chaired by First Kazakh President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is to take place today, Press Secretary of Elbasy Aidos Ukibay tweeted, Kazinform reports.

    The Twitter post reads that today sees a session of the Council of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan chaired by First Kazakh President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev via videoconference.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Events First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!