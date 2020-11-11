13:10, 11 November 2020 | GMT +6
Session of APK Council to take place today
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A session of the Council of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan chaired by First Kazakh President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is to take place today, Press Secretary of Elbasy Aidos Ukibay tweeted, Kazinform reports.
The Twitter post reads that today sees a session of the Council of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan chaired by First Kazakh President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev via videoconference.